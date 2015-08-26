Aug 26 Agfa Gevaert NV :

* Q2 revenue 691 million euros ($793.1 million) versus 651 million euros a year ago

* Q2 recurring EBITDA 72 million euros versus 63 million euros a year ago

* Q2 net cash from (used in) operating activities loss of 1 million euros versus 32 million euros positive a year ago

* Q2 net profit 25 million euros versus 28 million euros year ago

* Well on way to achieving a recurring EBITDA percentage close to 10 percent of revenue in 2015

* In medium term a revenue of 3 billion euro is achievable

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8713 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)