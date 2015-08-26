BRIEF-Opthea launches A$45 mln financing for clinical development
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
Aug 26 Agfa Gevaert NV :
* Q2 revenue 691 million euros ($793.1 million) versus 651 million euros a year ago
* Q2 recurring EBITDA 72 million euros versus 63 million euros a year ago
* Q2 net cash from (used in) operating activities loss of 1 million euros versus 32 million euros positive a year ago
* Q2 net profit 25 million euros versus 28 million euros year ago
* Well on way to achieving a recurring EBITDA percentage close to 10 percent of revenue in 2015
* In medium term a revenue of 3 billion euro is achievable
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan