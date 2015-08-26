Aug 26 Nattopharma ASA :

* Q2 operating loss 7.9 million Norwegian crowns ($958,400.56) versus loss 7.9 million crowns year ago

* Q2 total revenue 7.7 million crowns versus 5.7 million crowns year ago

* Expects growth in all its main markets: USA, Europe, and Australia, based on today's agreed volumes with key distributors, these agreements alone will produce profit for the full year 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2429 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)