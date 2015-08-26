Aug 26 Stagecoach Group Plc
* Recent trading has been consistent with our expectations
and there is no change to adjusted earnings per share that we
are anticipating for year ending 30 april 2016.
* Uk bus (regional operations) - twelve weeks ended 25 july
2015 1.0% revenue growth
* Uk rail - twelve weeks ended 25 july 2015 5.5% like for
like revenue growth
* Overall current trading is satisfactory and we remain on
course to meet our expectations for year.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By UK Bureau)