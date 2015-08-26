Aug 26 Stagecoach Group Plc

* Recent trading has been consistent with our expectations and there is no change to adjusted earnings per share that we are anticipating for year ending 30 april 2016.

* Uk bus (regional operations) - twelve weeks ended 25 july 2015 1.0% revenue growth

* Uk rail - twelve weeks ended 25 july 2015 5.5% like for like revenue growth

* Overall current trading is satisfactory and we remain on course to meet our expectations for year.