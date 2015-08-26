Aug 26 Paddy Power Plc
* H1 operating profit growth of 33% to eur 80m, or 68%
before eur 32m in new taxes and product fees
* Interim dividend up 20% to 60.0 cent per share
* Substantial strategic progress with product enhancements,
new marketing campaigns and efficiency gains
* Substantial operational improvements in Italy, where net
revenue grew by 24%, and operating costs fell by 19%
* Full year 2015 reported operating profit expected to be
ahead of 2014 and consensus market forecast
* Net revenue up 25% with strong double digit growth across
all online and retail divisions
* Expects full year 2015 reported operating profit to be a
mid to high single digit percentage
* Second half of year has started well
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)