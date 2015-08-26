Aug 26 Brighter Publ AB :

* Initiated legal proceedings against its former development partner HotSwap for damages, requesting reimbursement for paid consultancy fees, lost profits and other damages in amount of about 34.8 million Swedish crowns ($4.2 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3857 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)