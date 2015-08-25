Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 Ambu A/S :
* Board member Christian Sagild buys 5,000 shares at market price of 865,000 Danish crowns ($133,889)
($1 = 6.4606 Danish crowns)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.