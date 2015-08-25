Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 25 Optronics Technologies SA :
* H1 turnover at 0.91 million euros versus 1.08 million euros ($1.25 million) year ago
* H1 net loss at 110,000 euros versus net profit of 30,000 euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA loss at 131,000 euros versus EBITDA profit of 89,000 euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 0.45 million euros versus 0.71 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Jt8FOJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8663 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order