Aug 25 Max Petroleum Plc

* Updates re AGR Energy subscription and change of auditor

* Samek's application to kazakh courts for rehabilitation accepted, rehabilitation case has been opened by specialised inter-district economic court of almaty

* Execution of existing court decisions and arbitration awards against samek has been suspended

* Is targeting publication of max petroleum's annual accounts for year ending 31 march 2015 on or before 30 september 2015

* Pwc had not begun their audit work for year ended 31 march 2015 prior to their resignation

* Directors have appointed bdo llp to become auditors to company with immediate effect