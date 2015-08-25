Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 arGEN-X BV :
* H1 operating income of 4.3 million euros ($4.90 million) versus 1.6 million euros year ago
* H1 net cash burn of 5.4 million euros, resulting in a strong cash position of 50.5 million euros
* H1 net loss 7.0 million euros versus loss of 4.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: