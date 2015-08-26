UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO Aug 26 Norway Royal Salmon Asa
* Q2 operational ebit nok 19 million (q2 2014 nok 26.5 million)
* Q2 revenues nok 684 million (q2 2014 nok 596 million)
* Q2 net profit nok 18 million (q2 2014 nok 71.5 million)
* says high production costs and reduced price achievement in Region North affected the result of fish farming operations
* expects 2015 harvest volume of 30,500 tonnes (previous guidance 32,000 tonnes)
* says subsequent to the quarter end, sea temperatures have been considerably lower than normal. This has led to lower than expected growth so far in the third quarter and as a result the estimated harvest volume for 2015 decreased by 1,500 tonnes to 30,500 tonnes, which still is an increase of 36 per cent from 2014
* For second half of 2015 global supply growth is expected to be between 0 and 3 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.