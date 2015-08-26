Aug 26 Feintool International Holding AG
:
* H1 consolidated sales rose by 4.3 pct year-on-year to
243.7 million Swiss francs ($258.10 million)
* H1 generated EBITDA of 28.3 million francs and an
operating result (EBIT) of 14.6 million francs
* H1 net income for period under review came to 7.4 million
francs
* Feintool expects a generally positive business performance
in second half of year
* Based on current overall conditions, sales of around 500
million francs and an EBIT margin of between six and seven
percent seem realistic
* For medium term, company is reiterating its objective of
lifting sales to 600 million francs and operating margin to 8
pct
