Aug 26 Feintool International Holding AG :

* H1 consolidated sales rose by 4.3 pct year-on-year to 243.7 million Swiss francs ($258.10 million)

* H1 generated EBITDA of 28.3 million francs and an operating result (EBIT) of 14.6 million francs

* H1 net income for period under review came to 7.4 million francs

* Feintool expects a generally positive business performance in second half of year

* Based on current overall conditions, sales of around 500 million francs and an EBIT margin of between six and seven percent seem realistic

* For medium term, company is reiterating its objective of lifting sales to 600 million francs and operating margin to 8 pct