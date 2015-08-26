UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Semperit Holding AG :
* H1 EBIT declined by 11.4 pct to 39.1 million euros ($45 million)(H1 2014: 44.1 million euros)
* H1 EBITDA decreased by 16.7 pct to 53.2 million euros from 63.8 million euros in previous year
* Net result (earnings after tax) increased by 0.3 pct to 25.3 million euros in first half of 2015
* H1 consolidated revenue rose by 1.6 pct to 450.8 million euros from 443.6 million euros in previous year
* Sees FY 2015 revenue and earnings should again be at an attractive level
* In future, Semperit is striving to achieve double-digit growth of sales volumes on average as well as attractive earnings margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.