Aug 26 Evolva Holding SA :

* H1 revenues of 8.3 million Swiss francs versus 5.0 million Swiss francs in first half of 2014

* Cash position of 47.4 million Swiss francs on 30 June 2015

* Expect revenues to be around 14 million Swiss francs in 2015 subject to achievement of certain milestones and development of our product sales before year-end

* Operating cash outflow rose to 14.8 million Swiss francs in H1 2015 from 9.4 million Swiss francs in H1 2014

* H1 net result -17.0 million Swiss francs versus -10.6 Swiss francs year ago