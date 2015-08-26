Aug 26 Onesavings Bank Plc :

* Underlying profit before taxation increased 60 pct to 47.6 mln stg (H1 2014: 29.7 mln stg)

* Loans and advances grew by 17 pct in first half of 2015 to 4.6 bln stg (FY 2014: 3.9 bln stg)

* Continued focus on cost control and strong income growth drove further reduction in cost: income ratio to 26 pct (1H 2014: 29 pct)

* Underlying return on equity increased to 31 pct (1H 2014: 30 pct)

* Interim dividend of 2.0 p per share (1/3 of annualised 2014 dividend)

* Have continued to grow loan book through our specialist lending brands, supported by accretive portfolio acquisition

* H1 net interest margin 305 bps versus 282 bps

* Continue to support lending growth through our stable retail funding franchise with retail deposits up almost £1bn year-on-year to 4.6 bln stg

* Sheer demand and demographic growth prospects for private rented property in UK are likely to keep market growing despite regulatory changes

* Remain confident in meeting all of our financial objectives, including our return on equity target of greater than 25 pct in 2016

* Outlook remains positive and supportive of a growing mortgage market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)