Aug 26 Fastjet Plc

* Signed a letter of intent (LOI) for purchase of an Airbus A319 aircraft

* Aircraft is expected to be ready for operations by end of September 2015 and is planned as first aircraft for Fastjet Zambia fleet

* Our successful fundraising in April 2015 was, in part, to fund acquisition of aircraft-CEO