BRIEF-Opthea launches A$45 mln financing for clinical development
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
Aug 26 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :
* European Journal of Contraception and Reproductive Health Care publishes two scientific articles about E4 (estetrol) Dinox Phase II study
* Results show E4-containing combinations have limited effect on liver function, lipid metabolism, and bone and growth endocrine parameters
* Results show that combined with progestin, E4 adequately suppresses ovarian activity, particularly when given at dosage above 10mg/day
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan