BRIEF-Opthea launches A$45 mln financing for clinical development
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
Aug 26 Recipharm publ AB :
* Recipharm signs agreement with Redhill Biopharma for manufacturing of RHB-105 for treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacterial infection
* In order to support this project, recipharm will invest about 13 million Swedish crowns ($1.55 million) in manufacturing capabilities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan