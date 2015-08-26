Aug 26 Recipharm publ AB :

* Recipharm signs agreement with Redhill Biopharma for manufacturing of RHB-105 for treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacterial infection

* In order to support this project, recipharm will invest about 13 million Swedish crowns ($1.55 million) in manufacturing capabilities

