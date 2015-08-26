BRIEF-Opthea launches A$45 mln financing for clinical development
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
Aug 26 FSMA:
* Restoration of the shares of Argen-X
* Effective date & time of restoration: August 26, 2015 at 9:00am Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan