Aug 26 Aquarius Platinum Ltd :

* Aquarius Platinum: Fatal accident at Mimosa platinum mine

* An employee of JV entity Mimosa Platinum Limited was fatally injured in a fall of ground incident on 24 August 2015

* There were no other injuries

* Relevant regulatory authorities have been informed and a full investigation is underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)