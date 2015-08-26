UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Tower Property Fund Ltd :
* Distribution of 86.8 cents per share exceeds forecast
* FY headline earnings of R125 million
* FY revenue increased by 30 pct to R248 million
* Net asset value per share grew from R9.48 as at 31 May 2014 to R10.08 at 31 May 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.