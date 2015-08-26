Aug 26 Growthpoint Properties Ltd

* For period under review net asset value of group increased by 6.7% to 2 364 (fy14: 2 215) cents per share.

* Growthpoint board are of view that dividends per share for fy16 will grow between 5% and 6% over that achieved in fy15

* FY revenue 7 870 million rand versus 6 605 million rand year ago

* FY diluted headline earnings per share 148,38 cents