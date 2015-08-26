Indian off-market bond deals risk distorting prices
* Low-yield placements sap drive to improve Indian market transparency
Aug 26 Growthpoint Properties Ltd
* For period under review net asset value of group increased by 6.7% to 2 364 (fy14: 2 215) cents per share.
* Growthpoint board are of view that dividends per share for fy16 will grow between 5% and 6% over that achieved in fy15
* FY revenue 7 870 million rand versus 6 605 million rand year ago
* FY diluted headline earnings per share 148,38 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Low-yield placements sap drive to improve Indian market transparency
BEIJING, April 3 China Life Insurance Co Ltd chief Miao Jianmin will run People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd following the exit of its former boss, who is under investigation for possible corruption, financial magazine Caixin reported.