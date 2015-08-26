UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Amer Sports Oyj :
* Announces new financial targets and a new accelerated glidepath toward 2020
* Targets include net sales of at least 3.5 billion euros ($4.01 billion) with minimum mid-single digit organic, currency-neutral annual growth toward 2020
* Targets include annual EBIT growth (excluding. non-recurring items) ahead of net sales growth toward 2020
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8725 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.