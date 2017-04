Aug 26 Vast Resources Plc

* Notes that miners at its 80 per cent owned Baita Plai polymetallic mine in Romania have started a sit-in demonstration

* Is aware of english press report citing romanian economy minister tudose stating authorities were investigating illegal mining at baita plai

* English translation of what was said by economy minister is inaccurate and highly misleading

* Has to date not carried out any mining activity at Baita Plai polymetallic mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: