UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 AS Roma SpA :
* Signs contract with SASP Paris Saint-Germain Football on temporary acquisition of Lucas Digne until June 30, 2016
* Deal value is 2.5 million euros ($2.85 million)
* Contract envisages option right for definitive acquisition of the player starting from 2016/17 season
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.