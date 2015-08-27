Aug 27 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA :

* Q2 revenue 23.3 million euros ($26.5 million) versus 35.6 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBIT 1.9 million euros versus 12.9 million euros year ago

* Q2 net profit group share 0.7 million euros versus 8.9 million euros year ago

* Order book at August 25 stood at 36.8 million euros, compared to 40.9 million euros on August 27, 2014

* Confirmation of 2015 guidance

* Sees 2015 revenue likely to be in the range of 100-115 million euros