Aug 27 Valora Holding AG :

* H1 EBIT raised by 46.6 pct to 28.4 million Swiss francs ($29.82 million)

* H1 net revenues advance 9.8 pct to 1,036 million Swiss francs

* Net loss of 26.3 million Swiss francs in first-half 2015

* Plans and is well on its way to solidly fulfilling guidance metrics it communicated in spring of 2015 for year as whole

* Full-year 2015 guidance confirmed