Aug 27 Massmart Holdings Ltd

* Reviewed interim condensed consolidated results for the period ended 28 June 2015

* For 26 weeks ended 28 June 2015 Massmart's total sales of r38.9 billion increased by 9.1 pct over prior comparable period

* Comparable stores' sales growth was 6.9 pct and product inflation 3.7 pct, suggesting good volume growth

* Operating profit, excluding foreign exchange movements and interest, grew by 12.7 pct

* For 33 weeks to 16 August 2015, total sales increased by 8.7 pct and comparable sales increased by 6.8 pct.

* We are concerned that for next 12-18 months South African and most Sub-Saharan consumer economies are unlikely to be supportive

* Massmart's South African performance may be hampered by our relative exposure to general merchandise in a tightening interest rate cycle

* Maintained dividend at same level as prior comparable period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: