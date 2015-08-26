BRIEF-Opthea launches A$45 mln financing for clinical development
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
Aug 26 Dignitana AB :
* Q2 net sales 980,000 Swedish crowns ($115,710.68) versus 7.0 million crowns year ago
* Q2 pre-tax loss 4.4 million crowns versus loss 2.5 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4694 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan