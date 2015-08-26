BRIEF-Opthea launches A$45 mln financing for clinical development
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
Aug 26 Bio Gate AG :
* Confirms forecast for fiscal 2015
* H1 sales up by almost 40 percent to around 1.6 million euros ($1.82 million)
* H1 EBIT improved by around 60 percent to -0.3 million euros
* After taxes and minority interests, consolidated loss halved in the first half of 2015 to 0.4 million euros (previous year: loss 0.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan