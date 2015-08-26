Aug 26 Bio Gate AG :

* Confirms forecast for fiscal 2015

* H1 sales up by almost 40 percent to around 1.6 million euros ($1.82 million)

* H1 EBIT improved by around 60 percent to -0.3 million euros

* After taxes and minority interests, consolidated loss halved in the first half of 2015 to 0.4 million euros (previous year: loss 0.8 million euros)