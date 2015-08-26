UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Nizhnekamskshina OJSC :
* Says Fin-Invest acquires 6.56 pct stake in company
* Says Management-Plus decreases its stake in company to 11.22 pct from 17.78 pct Source text: bit.ly/1Va3mw3 , bit.ly/1Va3z2n
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Olga Domanska)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.