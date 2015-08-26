BRIEF-Beijing Electronic Zone to pay annual cash div as 1.87 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 3Beijing Electronic Zone Investment and Development Group Co Ltd :
Aug 26 Sino AG :
* To receive compensation following settlement in proceedings regarding former Schering AG, of around 110,000 euros ($125,147.00) including interest and taxes
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 3Beijing Electronic Zone Investment and Development Group Co Ltd :
April 3Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd :