Aug 26 Victoria Properties A/S :

* H1 revenue 2.2 million euros ($2.50 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago

* H1 pre-tax profit 0.1 million euros versus loss 0.1 million euros year ago

* Management expects all properties to be sold until Sept. 30

* Profit for 2015 after debt cancellation by FS Property Finance A/S is expected to be 0.0 million euros

* Equity is expected to be 0 million euros in 2015

($1 = 0.8785 euros)