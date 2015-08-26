Aug 26 High Co SA :

* Reports H1 net profit group share of 4.6 million euros ($5.24 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 current operating income is 7.2 million euros versus 6.6 million euros a year ago

* Says 2015 capex will be below 1.5 million euros

* Sees for FY 2015 the raise of operating margin equal or over 100 bps (2014: 13.4 percent)

* Sees gross margin growth in H2 above 3 percent