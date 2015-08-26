BRIEF-Neusoft to pay annual cash div as 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Aug 26 High Co SA :
* Reports H1 net profit group share of 4.6 million euros ($5.24 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 current operating income is 7.2 million euros versus 6.6 million euros a year ago
* Says 2015 capex will be below 1.5 million euros
* Sees for FY 2015 the raise of operating margin equal or over 100 bps (2014: 13.4 percent)
* Sees gross margin growth in H2 above 3 percent Source text: bit.ly/1K2BGXY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.65 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment