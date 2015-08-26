Aug 26 Dnxcorp SE :

* H1 revenue 23.6 million euros ($26.9 million) versus 26.4 million euros year ago

* H1 operating income 1.1 million euros versus 4.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss group share 5.5 million euros versus profit of 3.3 million euros year ago

* Net loss is affected by goodwill depreciation of 6.5 million euros

* Says plans to keep dividend policy at 66 pct of net income

* Interim dividend on 0.24 euro to be paid in January 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1K2Caxq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)