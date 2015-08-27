Aug 27 Bouvet ASA :

* Q2 operating revenues 315.7 million Norwegian crowns ($37.9 million), compared with 276.2 million Norwegian crowns in Q2 last year

* Q2 operating costs of 281.1 million crowns, compared with 252.6 million crowns in same period of 2014

* Q2 EBIT 34.6 million crowns versus 23.6 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT margin 11.0 percent, compared with 8.6 percent in same period of last year

* Q2 profit for period amounted to 25.4 million crowns, compared with 17.5 million crowns in same period of 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3388 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)