UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 27 Wilbo SA W Upadlosci Ukladowej :
* H1 revenue 18.5 million zlotys ($5.0 million) versus 19.1 million zlotys year on year
* H1 operating profit 189,000 zlotys versus 109,000 zlotys year on year
* H1 net profit 86,000 zlotys versus 71,000 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7294 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources