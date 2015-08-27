Aug 27 Adocia SA :
* Adocia and Eli Lilly initiate new PHASE 1B study
of repeated administration of Ultra-Rapid BioChaperone Lispro in
patients with type 1 diabetes
* New study under the Adocia-Lilly partnership aims to
compare the effect of BioChaperone Lispro, injected either at
mealtime or 15 minutes after the meal, on post-meal glycemic
control in type 1 diabetes patients to that of Humal(insulin
lispro rDNA origin) over the same two-week period
