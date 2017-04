Aug 27 Valneva SE :

* Signs two new EB66 agreements with Italian firm Fatro (commercial license) and Japanese pharmaceutical company Kaketsuken (research license)

* Further anticipates that Kaketsuken will be awarded a first stockpiling contract for an EB66-based pandemic flu vaccine by Japanese government in 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)