Aug 27 Lonmin Plc
* Reports progress
* Stoppage of high-cost production and potential reduction
of workforce by a total of 6,000 is intended to reduce costs and
capital expenditure
* By end of 2017 production will have reduced by 100,000
ounces per annum.
* Management has target of cutting fixed and overhead costs
at same time.
* Underlying cash costs for full year are expected to remain
below cost guidance of r10,800 per ounce
* Lonmin has appointed Ron Series, a leading finance
specialist, as advisor
* Against a cost guidance of r10,800 per pgm ounce, at end
of july year-to-date underlying cash costs on an unaudited basis
were r10,499 per pgm ounce
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: