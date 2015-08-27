Aug 27 Lonmin Plc

* Reports progress

* Stoppage of high-cost production and potential reduction of workforce by a total of 6,000 is intended to reduce costs and capital expenditure

* By end of 2017 production will have reduced by 100,000 ounces per annum.

* Management has target of cutting fixed and overhead costs at same time.

* Underlying cash costs for full year are expected to remain below cost guidance of r10,800 per ounce

* Lonmin has appointed Ron Series, a leading finance specialist, as advisor

* Against a cost guidance of r10,800 per pgm ounce, at end of july year-to-date underlying cash costs on an unaudited basis were r10,499 per pgm ounce