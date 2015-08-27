Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 27 Evolution Gaming Group publ AB :
* Q2 revenues increased by 55 percent to 17.9 million euros ($20.3 million) (11.5 million euros)
* Q2 profit for period amounted to 5.9 million euros (2.9 million euros)
* Q2 adjusted EBITDA increased by 89 percent to 7.7 million euros (4.1 million euros), corresponding to a margin of 43 percent (35 percent)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)