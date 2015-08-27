Aug 27 Hunting Plc
* Half year results
* Interim results for six months to 30 June 2015
* Revenue $463.6 mln (H1 2014 - $664.1 mln)
* Underlying EBITDA $44.1 mln (H1 2014 - $120.9m) .
Underlying profit from operations $20.4 mln (H1 2014 - $96.8m)
* Reported loss from operations of $63.1 mln (H1 2014 -
profit $72 mln) . Underlying diluted earnings per share 8.4
cents (H1 2014 - 44.9 cents)
* Interim dividend declared of 4 cents (H1 2014 - 8.1 cents)
* Balance of year remains uncertain with potential for
sustained volatility
* Hunting is confident with its long term business model and
operational strategy
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: