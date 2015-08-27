Aug 27 ADO Properties Sarl :

* H1 income from rental activities increased by 80 pct year-on-year to 28.6 million euros ($32 million)(June 30, 2014: 15.9 million euros)

* EBITDA from rental activities increased by 72 pct from 12.3 million euros for first six months 2014 to 21.1 million euros for first six months 2015

* FFO1 (without profit from disposals) in Q2 2015 rose by approximately 119 pct in comparison to corresponding Q2-period of previous year

* For complete year 2015, company expects an FFO1 of approximately 30 million euros

* FFO1 guidance for total year raised to approximately 30 million euros

* Outlook 2015: anticipate a rental growth of approximately 5 pct on a like-for-like basis and target disposal of 50 apartments

* Outlook 2015: company intends to pay out a dividend of 30-40 pct of FFO1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)