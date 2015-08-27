Aug 27 ADO Properties Sarl :
* H1 income from rental activities increased by 80 pct
year-on-year to 28.6 million euros ($32 million)(June 30, 2014:
15.9 million euros)
* EBITDA from rental activities increased by 72 pct from
12.3 million euros for first six months 2014 to 21.1 million
euros for first six months 2015
* FFO1 (without profit from disposals) in Q2 2015 rose by
approximately 119 pct in comparison to corresponding Q2-period
of previous year
* For complete year 2015, company expects an FFO1 of
approximately 30 million euros
* FFO1 guidance for total year raised to approximately 30
million euros
* Outlook 2015: anticipate a rental growth of approximately
5 pct on a like-for-like basis and target disposal of 50
apartments
* Outlook 2015: company intends to pay out a dividend of
30-40 pct of FFO1
($1 = 0.8816 euros)
