Aug 27 Danish Genmab
* Says New England Journal of Medicine publishes full data
set of first clinical study initiated using daratumumab
monotherapy
* Says data shows daratumumab monotherapy induced durable
responses in heavily pre-treated relapsed or refractory multiple
myeloma patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
* Data shows encouraging efficacy with a 36 percent response
rate in the group treated with 16 mg/kg dose in part 2 of study
* 65 percent of patients who responded to treatment in the
16mg/kg dose group in part 2 of study had not experienced
disease progression 12 months after the start of treatment
(Reporting By Annabella Nielsen; editing by Teis Jensen)