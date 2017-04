Aug 27 S IMMO AG :

* H1 total revenues amounted to 92.2 million euros ($104.63 million)(H1 2014: 93.2 million euros)

* H1 gross profit was 50.7 million euros (H1 2014: 54.6 million euros)

* H1 rental income included in this figure reflects property sales completed since beginning of 2014 and came to 54.6 million euros (H1 2014: 56.8 million euros)

* H1 EBT amounted to 26.9 million euros (H1 2014: 20.6 million euros)

* H1 net income for period edged up by 27.3 percent to 20.9 million euros (H1 2014: 16.4 million euros)

* H1 FFO I rose by 17.8 percent in first half of 2015, totalling 17.9 million euros (H1 2014: 15.2 million euros)

* Outlook for 2015: investments and a further increase in consolidated net income

* Aims to nearly double FFO by 2018, raising it from 21.3 million euros to over 40 million euros