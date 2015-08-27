Aug 27 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc
* H1 scope revenue 2,581 million stg, down 4 percent
* Expectations for group's full year results remain
consistent with previous guidance
* H1 profit before tax 73 million stg, down 12 percent
* Underlying scope revenue is expected to be modestly lower
than last year's pro forma result
* Continue to expect a reduction in trading margins
* For full year, based on current forecasts, scope revenue
will now benefit by c. £50 million from a stronger us dollar
* Expect to see challenging market conditions continue
* Order book at current level of £6.6 billion
