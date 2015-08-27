Aug 27 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc

* H1 scope revenue 2,581 million stg, down 4 percent

* Expectations for group's full year results remain consistent with previous guidance

* H1 profit before tax 73 million stg, down 12 percent

* Underlying scope revenue is expected to be modestly lower than last year's pro forma result

* Continue to expect a reduction in trading margins

* For full year, based on current forecasts, scope revenue will now benefit by c. £50 million from a stronger us dollar

* Expect to see challenging market conditions continue

* Order book at current level of £6.6 billion