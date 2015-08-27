Aug 27 Fastjet Plc

* Signed an operating lease with SMBC Aviation Capital Limited (SMBC) for an Airbus A319 aircraft

* This aircraft was originally announced on 10 July 2015 when LOI was signed and will become fifth aircraft in Fastjet fleet

* Aircraft will commence commercial services in Tanzania on 1 September, serving to expand network in region