Aug 27 Sierra Rutile Ltd

* On target to meet full-year production and unit cost guidance of 120,000-130,000 tonnes and total operating cash cost 3 of $595 to $615 per tonne

* Planned Rutile sales now fully contracted for remainder of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)