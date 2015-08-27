(Refiles to add H1 EBITDA, segments revenue, President's comments and source text.)

Aug 27 Protek OJSC :

* H1 net profit 4.82 billion roubles ($71.02 million) versus 1.22 billion roubles year ago

* H1 revenue 84.23 billion roubles versus 71.27 billion roubles year ago

* H1 EBITDA 6.4 billion roubles versus 1.86 billion roubles year ago

* H1 distribution segment revenue 71.04 billion roubles versus 60.35 billion roubles year ago

* H1 retail segment revenue 14.19 billion roubles versus 11.2 billion roubles year ago

* "The retail segment continues to grow organically mostly in discount format under "Zhivika" and "Bud Zdorov!" brands, discount pharmacies' share reached 63 pct of total number (831 out of 1,325 as of the end of 1HY-2015).", Vadim Muzyaev, President of PROTEK Group said

* H1 production segment revenue of 3.73 billion roubles versus 3.27 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LCsSsf, bit.ly/1UeCE2X

