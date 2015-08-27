Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 27 RNTS Media NV :
* Slower revenue increase with 16 percent to 35.6 million euros ($40.34 million) in H1 and decline in gross margin
* H1 adjusted EBITDA loss of 5.8 million euros versus profit 1.0 million euros year ago
* H1 adjusted loss after tax 7.6 million euros versus loss 0.8 million euros year ago
* Targeting a revenue run-rate of about 150 million euros by year-end
* New CFO Heiner Luntz to join on 1 October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)