Aug 27 RNTS Media NV :

* Slower revenue increase with 16 percent to 35.6 million euros ($40.34 million) in H1 and decline in gross margin

* H1 adjusted EBITDA loss of 5.8 million euros versus profit 1.0 million euros year ago

* H1 adjusted loss after tax 7.6 million euros versus loss 0.8 million euros year ago

* Targeting a revenue run-rate of about 150 million euros by year-end

* New CFO Heiner Luntz to join on 1 October