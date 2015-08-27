Aug 27 Linas Agro Group AB :

* In September, Andrius Pranckevicius to be chairman of board of poultry companies Putnu Fabrika Kekava and SIA Lielzeltini

* Andrius Pranckevicius will enter the position of chairman of the board in SIA Lielzeltini as from September 7 in Putnu Fabrika Kekava - after the general meeting of shareholders of the company takes place Source text for Eikon:

